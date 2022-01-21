HRMC Completes USS William P. Lawrence Availability Ahead of Schedule

Photo By Amanda Urena | JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, Hawaii – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile...... read more read more Photo By Amanda Urena | JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, Hawaii – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) docks in Dry Dock #4 on March 9, 2021 completing one of the first major milestones in the ship’s docking selected restricted availability. The USS William P. Lawrence is homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. see less | View Image Page

The Hawaii Regional Maintenance Center (HRMC) delivered the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), back to the fleet two days ahead of schedule, on Jan. 19, 2022, after a 10-month Docking Selected Restricted Availability (DSRA).



Embedded within the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF), this is HRMC’s second maintenance availability with partner, Vigor Marine, LLC, to accomplish a surface ship DSRA and Vigor’s second availability to deliver early. This continues a recent string of success for on-time delivery, providing the third Chief of Naval Operations surface ship availability on or ahead of schedule for HRMC.



“Completing the Lawrence ahead of schedule is a testament to the great partnership between Vigor, Ship’s Force and the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard HRMC team,” said Cmdr. Luis Socias, deputy commander for HRMC. “This accomplishment of returning ships to the fleet on time or sooner reinforces the Navy’s priority in delivering combat-ready ships, submarines and systems to expand our maritime advantage.”



The DSRA was a first for the ship since commissioning and focused on underwater hull coatings, shafting, tank preservation, and modernization efforts to the combat and command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence (C4I) systems. The PHNSY & IMF Fleet Maintenance-Surface (FMR) team led by Eben Kinney, project superintendent, ensured the critical path work for undocking the ship from its maintenance period early.



“An attentive and honest relationship between Vigor Marine and Fleet Maintenance-Surface was integral to the on-time ship delivery of the William P. Lawrence availability; it was a pleasure working with the team,” Kinney said. “The teamwork and partnership between Vigor Marine, HMRC and PHNSY & IMF, and the Lawrence was outstanding. The early delivery is a result of the hard work and constant communication with all the stakeholders to enable daily tangible results that positively impacted the collective end goal.”



Additionally, the effort was not only a success for surface ship operations but it was a win for those shipyard workers whose livelihood is about dedication and work integration.



“There is no greater feeling than being on a ship performing maneuvers during sea trials,” said Juan “Harry” Herrera, project manager for HRMC Surface Ship Operations. “With the crew testing her systems after such a long and complicated availability and feeling the ship respond to every command, with engines humming, all bells and sensors tracking, the captain and crew can feel confident that the ship will respond quickly and lethally if called into action.”



“This is what the maintenance team delivers, every single member all working in unison from FMR, Vigor, HRMC surface ship operations, production department, surface ship engineering, structural division, our contract oversight division, Navy Information Warfare Command, alteration installation teams, and our work integration leader. Keeping them fit to fight with Aloha,” Herrera added.



PHNSY & IMF is a field activity of Naval Sea Systems Command and a one-stop regional maintenance center for the Navy’s surface ships and submarines. It is the largest industrial employer in the state of Hawaii. It is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East, strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, being about a week’s steaming time closer to potential regional contingencies in the Indo-Pacific.



For more news from Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & IMF, visit navsea.navy.mil/Home/Shipyards/PHNS-IMF or facebook.com/PearlHarborNavalShipyard.