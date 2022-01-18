Walking on sunshine, 19th OSS weatherman named AMC's weather NCO of the year

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. – Tech. Sgt Devin Talton, 19th Operations Support Squadron NCO in charge of weather operations, was named Air Mobility Command’s 2021 Weather NCO of the Year. Talton was recognized for his outstanding performance as both an effective leader and follower in the field of weather operations.

These operations include, but are not limited to, issuing base-wide weather watches and advisories; providing aerodrome forecasts aiding the facilitation of airfield operations; giving briefings to base leadership, pilots and aircrew for planning purposes; and training for a variety of scenarios pertaining to the weather.

“Weather is one of those career fields where you’re never going to know everything,” Talton said. “The best we can do is try to stay on top of our training and know what to forecast and how to forecast.”

According to Talton, he believes one of the biggest reasons he earned this award was the facilitation of training; keeping his airmen current and ensuring their full-spectrum readiness for whatever the future may hold.

“We often deal with severe weather, either in the summer or the winter,” said Talton. “Conducting training to improve and maintain readiness is vital for [those periods] and for our day-to-day ops.”

While providing training and guidance for his Airmen, Talton says that his flight leaders, Master Sgt. Paul Cannons and Master Sgt. Joshua Todd, did the same for him.

“I honestly can’t thank them enough,” Talton said. “This award didn’t just happen. I was given mentorship, chances to lead and the opportunity to be in positions where I could make big decisions and help out every way I could.”

Todd noted that Talton is an outstanding example of the bright and talented new NCOs that the Air Force is developing for the future of the force.

“Talton is hard-working, compassionate and always there to support and help the Airmen under him,” Todd said. “He’s an indispensable asset to our team and we’re lucky to have him.”

Throughout the year Talton said his actions were never directed by a desire for awards but rather a desire to help his wingmen and be the best he could be.

“I’m very proud of the achievement, but it’s not why I do what I do,” he explained. “Nonetheless, it was a good feeling to know that I had received the award. It sets a new standard for my performance and it encourages me to continue bettering myself for the people that I look after and work around.”

Talton believes the award also serves as a beacon of hope for other Airmen in the weather flight.

“Being in weather, we’re competing against a lot of really strong award packages and people who are doing a lot of amazing things,” Talton conveyed. “My hope is that by winning this award I can show the rest of the weather team they are just as incredible with a large impact, because ultimately this award was a team effort.”

After receiving recognition as AMC’s top weather NCO, Talton will now compete among winners from other Major Commands across the Air Force.

