    412th Civil Engineer Squadron Innovation Showcase

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Story by Harley Huntington 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    412th Civil Engineer Squadron demonstrates some of the most innovative tools it uses every day to keep Edwards Air Force Base functioning. All these cutting edge assets reduce costs, improve safety, and minimize disruption to services.

