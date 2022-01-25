412th Civil Engineer Squadron Innovation Showcase

412th Civil Engineer Squadron demonstrates some of the most innovative tools it uses every day to keep Edwards Air Force Base functioning. All these cutting edge assets reduce costs, improve safety, and minimize disruption to services.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2022 22:44
|Story ID:
|413464
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
