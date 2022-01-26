Second wave of 132d Airmen deploy in support of Operation Allies Welcome

A second wave of approximately 18 Airmen from the 132d Wing in Des Moines, Iowa deployed stateside in support of Operation Allies Welcome. The 132d Wing sent 35 Airmen in November in support of OAW.



Operation Allies Welcome is the ongoing effort to bring Americans home from Afghanistan and bring vulnerable Afghans to the United States and support their resettlement.



Airmen will deploy for approximately 60-90 days under Title 10 federal deployment orders starting in November.



The Airmen will be helping provide logistical, sustainment, and interagency support for Afghan refugees resettling in the United States. These service members will be under the direction of the U.S. Northern Command.



The Iowa Air National Guard has approximately 2,000 Airmen that typically serve one weekend and month and two weeks a year. To stay up to date on all of the Iowa National Guard’s efforts globally, be sure to find us on Facebook and Instagram @IowaNationalGuard



B-roll or photographs can be found on the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service site DVIDS - Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (dvidshub.net). Media can register for an account to download high-resolution images for free.



For questions concerning this release as well as additional information about the operations, training and activities of the Iowa Army and Air National Guard, please contact Maj. Katherine Headley, Iowa National Guard Public Affairs Officer by email at Katherine.p.headley.mil@mail.mil or 515-252-4582 (office) or 515-971-6385 (cell).

