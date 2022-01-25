Developing the job and leadership skillsets of company grade officers was the ambition of Keesler’s First Term Officer Course when it was initiated in 2021.



As the course evolves, it has continued to develop and establish a foundation for Keesler’s officers.



“CGOs have not always been given the guidance they need,” said Capt. Demitrice Steward, 2nd Air Force section commander and FTOC lead. “FTOC provides knowledge, skills and resources for officers that the First Term Airman’s Course gives our Airmen.”



The course includes career-building topics and introduces different management styles to the officers, implementing them into the operational Air Force.



“What I took from the course was how to become a better leader,” said 2nd Lt. Denzell Wilson, 333rd Training Squadron cyber warfare student. “There are various leadership styles and ways to interact with those around you. The course eases us into our positions and shows us what the Air Force has to offer.”



Throughout the past year, the course has been held once a quarter. As more officers have been given the opportunity to participate, the course has conformed to their needs.



“There is not one true blueprint for the class,” Steward. “Every officer is different. We’ve adapted to the students to make sure everyone benefits from the course.”



Though the course is not mandatory, Steward believes the material is essential.



“More bases are implementing the course and applying it to their own officers,” said Steward. “As we continue to grow and reach more people, we want to improve our course to maximize the leadership capabilities of our CGOs.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2022 Date Posted: 01.26.2022 14:44 Story ID: 413453 Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Establishing a foundation for first-term officers, by SrA Seth Haddix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.