BAMC earns re-verification as Level I Trauma Center

Photo By Corey Toye | Trauma personnel receive an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation or ECMO patient into the Emergency Department at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Jan. 24, 2022. BAMC has been re-verified as a Level I Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons for its dedication to providing optimal care for injured patients.

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (Jan. 26, 2022) – Brooke Army Medical Center has been re-verified as a Level I Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons for its dedication to providing optimal care for injured patients.



"This achievement confirms our ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality trauma care for our civilian and military patients," said BAMC Commanding General Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray. "It's also a testament to our trauma staff's professionalism and expertise."



BAMC is the only Level I trauma center within the Department of Defense and one of two Level 1 trauma centers within San Antonio. Alongside University Health System, BAMC administered lifesaving care to more than 5,600 trauma patients last year, admitting more than 3,900 of those patients, from an area that stretches across 22 counties in Southwest Texas and encompasses 2.2 million people.



“During the unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic, BAMC was able to work with our community partners to maintain the regional trauma system during three separate COVID surges,” said Army Col. Wylan Peterson, deputy commander for surgical services. “This led to an increase of almost 30 percent in trauma admissions.”



Hospitals seeking verification must undergo intense scrutiny by reviewers from the American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma every three years. To be verified, the hospital must demonstrate its ability to provide a broad spectrum of trauma care resources to address the needs of all injured patients. This spectrum encompasses the prehospital phase through the rehabilitation process.



There are five separate categories of verification in the COT's program. Each category has specific criteria that must be met by a facility seeking that level of verification. To obtain the re-verification, BAMC underwent an on-site review by a team of experienced site reviewers, who use the current Resources for the Optimal Care of the Injured Patient manual as a guideline in conducting the survey.



“Maintaining our Level I trauma status is not only an asset for the San Antonio community, it’s critical to military readiness,” Murray said. “We are the only military treatment facility within the DoD with this volume of complex trauma, making us the premier medical readiness training platform for military healthcare professionals.



"What we do here ensures our medical personnel are ready to do what's needed to save a life whether stateside or downrange, for full-scale military operations or humanitarian assistance," he added.