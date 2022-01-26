MARMC Leads USS Arlington Knuckle Boom Crane Repairs

Photo By Hendrick Dickson | Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) coordinates with local contractors to...... read more read more Photo By Hendrick Dickson | Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) coordinates with local contractors to conduct a weight test of the knuckle boom crane aboard USS Arlington (LPD 24). MARMC successfully completed depot-level repairs to the crane helping the ship stay on schedule for future operations. MARMC provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Hendrick L. Dickson/Released). see less | View Image Page

Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) recently completed knuckle boom crane repairs aboard USS Arlington (LPD 24) as the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship continues preparation for its upcoming deployment as part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG).



The knuckle boom crane is vital to amphibious operations. It is used to lower and raise boats to the waterline and load cargo pier side or at sea. With support from local contractors, Arlington Sailors, In-Service Engineering Agents (ISEA) from Philadelphia and MARMC’s Deck Machinery Branch (Code 255) who provided oversight and MARMC's Administrative Contracting Officers in Code 400 who procured materials, MARMC’s Production Department (Code 900) replaced the crane’s JIB cylinder and returned it to full operability in just eight days.



“It was a team effort from the planning phase all the way to completion,” said MARMC Project Manager Mike Hutson. “Every person who was involved played a key factor and deserves 110 percent of the credit for getting this done. This shows how well you can get a group of people together from MARMC, industry and the ship’s force with one mission and get it done.



USS Arlington is currently assigned to the Kearsarge ARG alongside the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), flagship of the ARG, dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) and Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98). Embarked commands include Commander, Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) Six, Fleet Surgical Team 2, Tactical Air Control Squadron 22, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC 23), Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, Naval Beach Group 2, Beach Master Unit 2, and the 22nd MEU.



“Through the combined efforts of MARMC, ISEA, Arlington Sailors, and local contractors, Arlington was able to exercise the ship’s small boat capabilities at sea. We thank MARMC and supporting teams in seeing this repair through to completion,” said Capt. David Guluzian, Commander of the Kearsarge ARG.



Successfully completing this repair displays MARMC’s range of flexibility and adaptability. This is the first time the command has completed this particular Depot Level repair. The maintenance center completed another first in December when it conducted a first of its kind turbocharger change-out aboard USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19).



“With the capabilities at MARMC and the access to the people and the knowledge that we have, jobs like these should be accepted and welcomed,” said Outside Machine Shop (Code 942) Work Leader Sean Hayhurst. “It’s nice to be able to know people have faith in us to do jobs like this. We’re capable, we have the knowledge and we have the manpower.”



The Kearsarge ARG and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are currently underway conducting a Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). Kearsarge ARG supports embarked amphibious forces in missions such as rehearsals, humanitarian assistance/disaster relief and assaults upon hostile shores in support of national policy during low intensity conflicts and as a component of an integrated battle force during major conflicts. Kearsarge ARG has the capability to land troops and equipment by air and sea simultaneously, and supports troops in the field with fixed and rotary wing attack aircraft.



MARMC, a directorate under Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States and provides support to the fifth and sixth Fleet Area of Responsibilities. They are also responsible for the floating dry-dock Dynamic (AFDL-6).