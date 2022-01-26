Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senegal and U.S. partner to host military medical readiness exercise

    SENEGAL

    01.26.2022

    Story by Master Sgt. Dave Thompson 

    Southern European Task Force Africa

    DAKAR, Senegal – U.S. and Senegalese armies started a three-week training exercise at the Quakam Military Hospital here today to improve medical capabilities and readiness for military medical providers.

    Participants will serve the patient community with a wide range of medical services from routine checkups to general and specialized surgeries.

    This is the first of many medical readiness exercises in Africa scheduled for 2022 by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa. SETAF-AF coordinates each MEDREX with African militaries and stateside Army medical providers.

    In Senegal, SETAF-AF organized a MEDREX for 44th Medical Brigade out of Fort Bragg, N.C. and Senegalese Armed Forces.

    These exercises allow military medical personnel from the U.S. Army and African militaries to exchange medical practices, collaborate on shared interests, and strengthen treatment capabilities. The exercises expose participants to different medical delivery methods, and ultimately improve each participant’s capacity to assess and employ care.

    These medical readiness exercises are in high demand by both African militaries and our own Army medical community. Ultimately, these exercises are about making a difference for soldiers who deserve the best medical care available.

    The team of Army and Senegalese medical counterparts will perform a wide range of medical services at Quakam Military Hospital in Dakar over the 19-day exercise.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.26.2022 09:38
    Story ID: 413428
    Location: SN
    by MSG Dave Thompson

