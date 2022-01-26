Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Religious Support Office opens chapel for prayer and meditation

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    01.26.2022

    Story by Connie Dickey 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany – The U. S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Religious Support Office is beginning a Prayer and Meditation Open House Feb. 3 at Clay Chapel.

    Lt. Col. Douglas Yates, Wiesbaden Garrison chaplain, said, “Prayer and meditation are important aspects for the Spiritual Readiness of our service members, civilians and family members. The intent for offering the Prayer and Meditation Open House is to remind community members that our chapels are dedicated spaces, which provide limited distractions and are located away from their busy work environments.”

    Chaplain Yates discussed a variety of global events and conditions that continue to weigh on all our minds. From the continued impact of the COVID pandemic to a rise in geopolitical tensions, he reminds the community that engaging in spiritual prayer can help in handling life’s persistent challenges.

    “I believe most would agree we have a lot to be grateful for yet we likely bear some burdens that weigh heavy on our hearts and burden our spirits. Every member is decisively engaged, from the lowest enlisted to the most senior of officers, all members throughout our civilian workforce, and even members of our families. Through engaging the practices of prayer and meditation, I desire our community to find reassurance, inspiration and renewed strength as we continue in our assigned missions.”

    “My encouragement is for community members to look at their Thursday schedules and see how they might fit in a time for meditation or prayer, starting on February 3rd,” Yates said.

    The open house will be available weekly on Thursdays and open to all service members, Department of Defense civilians and family members who want to use the Clay Chapel sanctuary for private prayer, meditation or to seek guidance or ideas. There will be a chaplain available at the chapel on Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. during the weekly open house.

