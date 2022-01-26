Mentorship program celebrates second year

CHIÈVRES, Belgium – U.S. Army Garrison Benelux is accepting applicants for its second year of the garrison’s mentorship program.



The mentorship program had 22 participants in the first year, said Paul Hossenlopp, deputy garrison manager at USAG Benelux-Brussels and acting deputy to the garrison commander.



In the second year, the garrison hopes to have as many, if not more.



“The mentorship program is a structured, standardized, and sustained system of team building for professional growth,” said Sandy Arvay, management and program analysts for the garrison.



Open to all active-duty Soldiers, Civilians, and host nation employees, the program seeks to be inclusive to anyone assigned in the Benelux area of responsibility.



“The mentorship program is extremely important and extremely valuable,” said Hossenlopp. “The way I see it, it is really about professional and personal development whether you are the mentor or the mentee. From my perspective, it’s an opportunity to coach, teach, listen, (and) provide guidance.”



“Once we receive the applications,” said Arvay, “we will match mentors up with mentees based on the information in their application.” She went on to explain how mentor and mentee set their own schedule and meeting times as they see fit after initial pairing.



“The payback from engagement in this is just immeasurable,” said John Jones, Equal Employment Opportunity officer for the garrison at USAG Benelux-Brunssum in the Netherlands. “It’s the kind of relationship where you can really self-develop, but learn through someone who has been in the trenches, who has learned professionally and personally.”



The 2022 registration window to sign up as a mentee or mentor is now open and will close Feb. 11. For more information, reach out to the office of human resources at USAG Benelux at https://home.army.mil/benelux/index.php/about/Garrison/directorate-human-resources.

