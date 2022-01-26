NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain and Oman Detachment Supports USS Portland Port Visit

Photo By Margaret Algarin | 130122-N-N1901-0005 Duqm, Oman (Jan. 13, 2022) Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP)...... read more read more Photo By Margaret Algarin | 130122-N-N1901-0005 Duqm, Oman (Jan. 13, 2022) Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain (Oman detachment) supported USS Portland (LPD 27) during a port visit to Duqm, Oman, Jan. 4-15. While in port, the ship received provisions, spare parts, and over 8,000 pounds of mail. FLC Logistics Support Representatives (LSRs) from Bahrain and Oman coordinated the complex evolution with local officials and to ensure the cargo was delivered and assisted the ship with loading onboard. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Penn., and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Commander Emma Larenas) see less | View Image Page

Duqm, Oman – Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain, detachment Oman, provided the amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27) contracting and logistics support during a scheduled replenishment and maintenance port visit to Duqm, Oman, January 4 – 15.



During the port visit representatives from NAVSUP FLC Bahrain and its Oman detachment delivered quality of life support, mission critical material and other services to support the mission readiness of the ship and embarked Marines from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. “I am proud of our team and the work they do to support our mission partners throughout U.S. 5th Fleet in order to keep ships and aircraft ready for tasking” said Capt. Timothy Griffin, the commanding officer of NAVSUP FLC Bahrain.



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain coordinated the delivery of provisions, spare parts and over 8,000 pounds of mail over the course of the 11-day port visit. “It is very rewarding to see the excitement of the Sailors and Marines when we deliver the mail” said Lt. Cmdr. Emma Larenas, the officer-in-charge of the NAVSUP FLC Bahrain detachment Oman.



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain detachment Oman operates in Muscat, Duqm and Salalah, Oman, providing tailored logistics support and services to U.S. Navy vessels conducting operations in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Penn., and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter.



Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.