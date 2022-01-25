ADAPT- Ending the Cycle of Alcohol and Drug Abuse

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea-- The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment Program (ADAPT) provides Osan personnel struggling with alcohol or drug abuse a safe space to seek intervention and prevention services.



ADAPT services Airmen in need, ranging from educational briefings, educating an individual based on their diagnosis to a six-month outpatient alcohol treatment.



“Our [ADAPT] goals are prevention, treatment and education. We want to make sure people are okay and we want to give them the course of action if they do need diagnosis,” said Senior Airman Tejuane Harris 51st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron ADAPT technician. “Even if they just want some education on ADAPT, we can provide that as well. We are not a punishment-based service, we’re medical so there’s nothing to be scared of.”



Asking for help can be challenging, however it is ADAPT’s initiative is to restore personnel’s readiness enabling them to mentally and physically carry on the mission without past stressors of alcohol or drug abuse hindering their ability to progress in their career.



“There is a stigma when it comes to mental health and when it comes to seeking help. When it comes to seeing patients as they progress in the ADAPT program a lot of them are ambivalent,” said Staff Sgt. Francisco Valdepenas 51st OMRS ADAPT technician. “They fear that this program will affect their military career in a negative way, but as the counselors and technicians talk to them about the basic foundations of alcohol education and about their values, goals and aspirations, I’ve noticed that my patients have benefited greatly from the program.”



Every ADAPT referral is assessed individually and provides each patient with a personalized course of action and treatment plan between them and their providers.



Valdepenas said “It really takes a good combination of the technician the counselor and the patient’s motivation to facilitate that change. Don’t ever be afraid to ask for help or to ask the questions. That’s what we’re here for, to help.”



If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol or drug abuse or misuse call ADAPT at 0505-784-2149. For emergencies related to withdrawal symptoms please call 911 or visit your local emergency room.

