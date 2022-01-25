NEPMU FIVE Sailor Wins NCAA Silver Anniversary Award

Courtesy story, Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center



Cmdr. Matthew Humphreys, a Preventive Medicine physician with Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit FIVE (NEPMU 5) was recognized by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) with the Silver Anniversary Award Jan. 19, at the 2022 NCAA Convention.



The Silver Anniversary Award is annually given out to select awardees in recognition of their collegiate and professional achievements upon the 25th anniversary of the conclusion of their college athletics career. Each year’s recipients are chosen in a highly competitive process in which they are nominated and voted on by representatives of NCAA schools and conferences, as well as a panel of form collegiate athletes. This year’s awardees included such other notable luminaries such as former National Football League running back Warrick Dunn and National Basketball Association Hall of Fame player Tim Duncan.



Cmdr. Humphreys’ distinguished collegiate athletic career includes 19 selections as a Swimming and Diving Association All-American and a NCAA Division III national championship in the 200-yard individual medley. Post-graduation, Cmdr. Humphreys was a beach lifeguard sergeant for the City of Coronado, and made 200 lifesaving rescues in his career, culminating in Coronado naming May 6 as Matthew Humphreys day. Even now, Cmdr. Humphreys demonstrates his exceptional talent in a different way, as a Navy physician who is dual board-certified in Preventive Medicine and Occupational Medicine. He currently acting as the Assistant Officer-in-Charge of NEPMU 5, located out of San Diego, CA.



“I am humbled by this honor,” said Cmdr. Humphreys. “I think the selection reflects the noble endeavors of the Navy Public Health team that we should all be proud of.”



Cmdr. Humphreys has had a distinguished career in Naval Medicine. As a Dive Medicine physician, he saved a submariner who was injured in an onboard accident and helped render care to 41 refugees saved from a capsized vessel. He served with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 8, and in 2011, served in with Navy SEALs in an extremely perilous mission to re-establish the U.S. Embassy in Libya. At NEPMU 5, his service to Public Health continues, as both the assistant Officer-in-Charge and a Preventive Medicine physician. In 2020, Cmdr. Humphreys deployed aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt and USS Nimitz supporting COVID-19 mitigation efforts. He recently returned from Operation Allies Welcome (OAW) in Fort Pickett, establishing Public Health measures for Afghani refugees coming to the U.S.



In a recent video produced by the NCAA, Humphreys reflected on the efforts with OAW saying, “It’s a privilege to work closely with the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and we’ve been able to publish protocol for welcoming new citizens to the United States, and it’s been a tremendous honor.”



“It is no surprise that Cmdr. Humphreys has been recognized for physical and humanitarian accomplishment. He is a model naval officer, both physically and morally, and personifies the virtues of honor, courage, and commitment,” said Capt. Eric Welsh, Officer-in-Charge, NEPMU 5. “The unit has benefited from his clear sense of service and putting mission first and himself second, or even last, in everything he does. He is a true servant-leader who is motivated by all the right, selfless reasons.”



