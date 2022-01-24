MEDIA RELEASE
Drinking Water Distribution System Flushing Complete for Aliamanu Military Reservation
(Zones H1, H2, and H3)
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) validated test results from the drinking water distribution system flushing for the Aliamanu Military Reservation, and they meet the criteria to proceed with home flushing.
Samples taken met U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Hawaii Department of Health criteria for Total Petroleum Hydrocarbons (TPH) and safe drinking water standards. System flushing data will be released as soon as it is available.
Flushing began today for residential and non-residential buildings. Flushing data will be made available once it has been validated and reviewed by the IDWST.
For more information on water recovery efforts, please see: https://www.cpf.navy.mil/JBPHH-Water-Updates/
