Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Drinking Water Distribution System Flushing Complete for Aliamanu Military Reservation

    JBPHH Communities Home Water System Flushing

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Omar N Rubi | JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Dec. 30, 2021) Construction Electrician 1st...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Story by Lt. Janice Leister 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    MEDIA RELEASE

    FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
    Jan. 24, 2022
    Media Contacts:
    Joint Information Center, 808-471-5013

    Drinking Water Distribution System Flushing Complete for Aliamanu Military Reservation
    (Zones H1, H2, and H3)

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) validated test results from the drinking water distribution system flushing for the Aliamanu Military Reservation, and they meet the criteria to proceed with home flushing.

    Samples taken met U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Hawaii Department of Health criteria for Total Petroleum Hydrocarbons (TPH) and safe drinking water standards. System flushing data will be released as soon as it is available.

    Flushing began today for residential and non-residential buildings. Flushing data will be made available once it has been validated and reviewed by the IDWST.

    For more information on water recovery efforts, please see: https://www.cpf.navy.mil/JBPHH-Water-Updates/

    - 30 -

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 14:17
    Story ID: 413390
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drinking Water Distribution System Flushing Complete for Aliamanu Military Reservation, by LT Janice Leister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    JBPHH Communities Home Water System Flushing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Drinking water
    Aliamanu Military Reservation
    REDHILL
    safewaters
    SafeWaters Red Hill
    Interagency Drinking Water System Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT