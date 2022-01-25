NUWC Division Newport impact on economy was $1.4 billion in 2021

NEWPORT, R.I. – The total funded program of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport reached $1.4 billion in fiscal year 2021. Of its total operating budget, $606 million was spent by Division Newport in payroll, materials, operational support, facility maintenance and military support and $755 million funded contracts.



“There’s lots of good news to report for 2021," Technical Director Ron Vien said about the economic report. “This report really shows the tremendous impact Division Newport has on our local, state and regional economies. It’s also a great illustration of the work we do in educational outreach, because the children of today are the workforce of tomorrow. These kids can earn their college degrees, work for us and enjoy a high quality of life in and around the state of Rhode Island, while supporting our vision of ‘Undersea Superiority Today and Tomorrow.’”



NUWC Division Newport's employee base includes 3,579 government civilian employees and 28 military members with a total gross payroll of $532 million. Of the full-time government civilian staff, 72% are classified as scientists or engineers, with 85% having four-year degrees and 31% having graduate degrees.



In addition to the government workforce, Division Newport contracted for approximately 2,930 work years during fiscal year 2021, which runs from Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2021, from companies located in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut, bringing its combined government and contractor workforce to more than 6,509 positions.



Money spent for contracts totaled approximately $755 million, with small business contracts obligated to Southern New England companies during the year exceeding $255 million. Approximately 92.5 percent of Division Newport's contract obligations paid for new services in Rhode Island, and 90.6 percent of fiscal year 2021 contracts were competitively awarded.



Academic and intellectual outreach in 2021 included nine programs and 36 educational partnerships that totaled $698,000 and reached 2,421 students in kindergarten through Grade 12.



In 2021, Division Newport had 64 active cooperative research and development agreements, four university contracts and its employees published 198 technical papers.



Click here to view the full report: https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Portals/103/Documents/NUWC_Newport/NUWCDivisionNewportEconomicReport2021.pdf



NUWC Division Newport is a shore command of the U.S. Navy within the Naval Sea Systems Command, which engineers, builds and supports America’s fleet of ships and combat systems. NUWC Newport provides research, development, test and evaluation, engineering and fleet support for submarines, autonomous underwater systems, undersea offensive and defensive weapons systems, and countermeasures associated with undersea warfare.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.



Join our team! NUWC Division Newport, one of the 20 largest employers in Rhode Island, employs a diverse, highly trained, educated, and skilled workforce. We are continuously looking for engineers, scientists, and other STEM professionals, as well as talented business, finance, logistics and other support experts who wish to be at the forefront of undersea research and development. Please connect with NUWC Division Newport Recruiting at this site- https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Warfare-Centers/NUWC-Newport/Career-Opportunities/ and follow us on LinkedIn @NUWC-Newport and on Facebook @NUWCNewport.

