Courtesy Translation: Omikron wave: ESWE traffic has to reduce schedules

Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden. see less | View Image Page

Press Release from the Wiesbaden City Government from 25 JAN 2022

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs Specialist



Omikron wave: ESWE traffic has to reduce schedules



Winter is naturally the time of year when diseases occur more often than usual. In addition, the coronavirus variant Omikron has a firm grip on Germany and does not stop at the Hessen state capital. And although the Wiesbaden-based mobility service provider has been taking high hygiene and protective measures for months, ESWE Verkehr is affected by the effects of the pandemic and winter time. Due to an increased sick leave in the workforce, ESWE Verkehr must therefore temporarily reduce its transportation offer at short notice.



The following changes will enter into force at the start of operations on Thursday, 27 January: The holiday schedule applies to ESWE lines 1 and 8 as well as 4 and 14. This can be recognized by the column designation "Ferien" on the timetable notices as well as in the current timetable book. All trips on ESWE line 2 are cancelled. All other lines as well as all e-cars and the buses in school transport (see timetable book from page 382 onwards) continue to run according to the regular schedule as on school days. These changes are valid until further notice.



ESWE Verkehr is trying to return to the regular schedule as soon as possible. All information on the effects of the coronavirus on Wiesbaden's public transport is always up-to-date on https://www.eswe-verkehr.de/corona.



Wiesbaden's mobility service provider puts particular importance to the protection of its passengers. For this reason, the current Corona regulations continue to apply when travelling on ESWE buses. These can be viewed here or under the above link. Telephone information from ESWE Verkehr is available by telephone (0611) 45022450 from Monday to Saturday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. or on the RMV service telephone daily and around the clock under telephone (069) 242480.



Source: https://www.wiesbaden.de/medien/rathausnachrichten/PM_Zielseite.php?showpm=true&pmurl=https://www.wiesbaden.de/guiapplications/newsdesk/publications/Landeshauptstadt_Wiesbaden/141010100000416195.php