U.S. 5th Fleet Ships Visit Pakistan

Courtesy Photo | 220125-N-N0146-1001 KARACHI, Pakistan (Jan. 25, 2022) Patrol coastal ship USS...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 220125-N-N0146-1001 KARACHI, Pakistan (Jan. 25, 2022) Patrol coastal ship USS Whirlwind (PC 11) arrives in Karachi, Pakistan, for a scheduled port visit Jan. 25. Whirlwind is currently operating in the Middle East region to help ensure maritime security and stability. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Patrol coastal ships USS Squall (PC 7) and USS Whirlwind (PC 11) arrived in Karachi, Pakistan, for a scheduled port visit Jan. 25.



While in Karachi, the crewmembers are slated to conduct visit, board, search and seizure training with the Pakistan Navy.



“We are extremely excited to visit Pakistan as we build our relationship and sharpen our competitive edge in a very dynamic region,” said Lt. Cmdr. Martin Dineen, commanding officer of Whirlwind.



Squall and Whirlwind are transiting the Middle East region in support of naval operations that ensure maritime security and stability. This port visit reflects the strong relationship and cooperation between the Pakistan Navy and U.S. 5th Fleet.



On Jan. 18, Pakistan Navy Commodore Vaqar Muhammad assumed command of Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, one of three task forces under Combined Maritime Forces that operates outside the Arabian Gulf to disrupt illicit activities by criminal organizations, including the illegal transport of drugs, weapons and people.



“As we strengthen this partnership with Pakistan, we are able to build trust through valuable cross training and deliver a robust interdiction capability to the Pakistani commander of CTF 150,” said Lt. Cmdr. Todd Strong, commanding officer of Squall.



The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses approximately 2.5 million square miles of water and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse is comprised of 21 countries and includes three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal, and the Strait of Bab al Mandeb at the southern tip of Yemen.