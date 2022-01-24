Four at TEC recognized for fourth-quarter accomplishments

MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. -- Four Airmen were commended recently as the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center's outstanding senior NCO, NCO, Airman, and civilian of the fourth quarter at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee.



TEC's First Sergeant, Senior Master Sgt. Amanda Calderon congratulated awardees in an all-staff email.



"It may be difficult to sustain the workplace once the holidays set in during the fourth quarter, so let us appreciate these individuals who never let the foot off the gas pedal," said the Shirt.



The Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter is Master Sgt. Joseph Morley, an enlisted professional military education instructor for the Lankford Enlisted Professional Military Education Center.



Supervisors said that Sergeant Morley guided 12 NCO academy instructors and ten student flights to help ensure the delivery of 168 academic hours that graduated 109 students. He also mentored 20 total force NCOs and instructed 320 curriculum hours with 460 classroom assignments, which molded future Air Force leaders with 100 Community College of the Air Force credits.



Sergeant Morley designed 13 classroom aids that reinforced classroom lesson concepts so well that other academies incorporated them.



The NCO of the Quarter is Tech. Sgt. Justin Rae, an EPME instructor for Lankford Center.



Supervisors called Sergeant Rae an adaptive leader who helped arrange a blueprint for returning in-resident NCO academy classes from one year of pandemic restrictions. Sergeant Rae also worked with campus operations to lead EPME's move out of the Morrisey Hall classroom building for a significant renovation. That included more than 200 items and 14,000 pounds of support equipment and inventory.



Sergeant Rae instructed 260 curriculum hours in the classroom that awarded 155 CCAF credits to NCOA graduates. He also refined TEC's group fitness program with new challenges and workouts for students and faculty. The effort helped personnel reach their Air Force fitness goals and pass the annual evaluation.



The Airman of the Quarter is Senior Airman Noah Waters, assigned to the Mission Defense Team Branch to support student operations.



Supervisors said that Airman Waters helped manage the MDT Cyber Protect and Defend Course during 240 curriculum hours. He supported six civilian instructor contractors integral to providing the course curriculum.



Airman Waters's reorganizational skills ensured a smooth transition of MDT leadership and simplified the branch's regular management.



The Civilian of the Quarter is Donna Borst, assigned to the commander's support staff.



Mrs. Borst processed over $7,425 to exceed a deadline in compensating 35 instructors for special duty pay. She streamlined TEC's personnel in- and out-processing procedures and performed all support duties during the team's transitions, including the Leave Web program.



Borst re-engineered the detachment's annual evaluation processes for 34 performance reports and other tracked documents, significantly decreasing leadership review/cycle times. She also maintained the training manager's duties to include 18 awards and decorations, and the effort prevented a backlog in personnel recognition.



These Airmen of the Quarter all dedicated themselves to self-development and volunteered many hours in the community.



(Supervisor award packages contributed to this report.)

