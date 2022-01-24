Flint Native Named Navy Recruiting Command National Support Person of the Year

PITTSBURGH – Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Antonio Bevis Jones Jr., a native of Flint, Mich., assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, was selected as the National Support Person of the Year for Navy Recruiting Command's Recruiter of the Year program.



The Enlisted Recruiter of the Year Program was established to recognize one outstanding Active Component (AC) and one outstanding Reserve Component (RC) recruiter based on their production attainment and overall contribution to the Navy recruiting mission.



Support personnel play a valuable role in the recruiting mission, and the Support Person of the Year award is an annual award to recognize them for their outstanding and professional performance during the fiscal year.



Jones was selected from among more than 920 personnel support members from 26 NTAGs across the nation to achieve this honor.



Jones earned Support Person of the Year for his work as an expert administrative support person at his command where he performed above expectations and his current paygrade. Jones, the leading petty officer for his administrative department, processed more than 1,000 items of correspondence including retirements, travel claims, awards, evaluations and fitness reports. He led, trained and mentored senior and junior Sailors, and cross-trained two civilians on the daily operations of NTAG Pittsburgh's administrative department.



Jones joined the Navy in July 2015 for multiple reasons.



“I joined the Navy to travel the world, and to start new roots outside of Flint,” said Jones. “Growing up in a city where I am from, people tend to get stuck and complacent and I chose a different path. If you stay, you can turn around and next thing you know, life has passed you by in a blink of an eye.” Barack Obama said it best – ‘Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other times. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.’”

According to Jones, the values required to succeed in the military are similar to those found in Flint.



“Flint actually made me who I am today and has shown me that hard work does pay off,” said Jones. “I started working at the age of 16, at a shoe store called Mr. Alan’s Shoes and Sportswear, as a sales associate and a cashier so I could start making money on my own, and become a young independent black man growing up on Flint’s East Side. I worked there for nearly 10 years prior to joining the Navy. That job taught me how to work hard, because it's just like any other corporation,” said Jones. “If you work hard enough you can work your way up.”



Jones said he did not envision selling shoes for the rest of his life and wanted to explore other opportunities for his future.



As a member of the U.S. Navy, Jones, as well as other Sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of Sailors who will follow.



Though there are many opportunities for Sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers, Jones is most proud of graduating from Baker College of Flint with his Bachelor’s Degree of Business Administration on December 12, 2021.



“I didn't think I was going to do it, but I did it,” said Jones. “I’m really proud of it, to be the first one in my immediate family to graduate from college. I felt like that was a big accomplishment. It is showing my brothers and sisters that it is never too late. Graduating from college at the age of 32, has shown me that it’s never too late to accomplish anything.”

Jones was humbled when named the Navy Recruiting Command National Support Person of the Year.



“They thought I deserved it so I’m thankful,” Jones said. “I’m asking myself, what I can do to continue to move up the ladder to make first (class petty officer) or maybe even go officer. When I won this award; it made me look back at when I was undesignated and first struck into the Personnel Specialist rating. A person should always take pride in their rate.”



Serving in the Navy means Jones is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on maintaining military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.



NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

