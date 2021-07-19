Land Mobile Radio Conducts Field Training for Medical Personnel

By Scott Sundsvold, Defense Communications and Army Transmission Systems



FORT BELVOIR, Va. – The Land Mobile Radio (LMR) product office recently acquired the equipment and personnel necessary to familiarize the 531st Hospital Center S6 and 586th Field Hospital medical personnel with leveraging radio transceivers that employ push-to-talk, two-way communications in a field hospital environment.



This LMR capability is a combat multiplier for Army medical units, enabling secure and instant communication.



The 586th Field Hospital conducted the field training exercise at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, where the LMR team worked with the 44th Medical Brigade to source communication solutions.



LMR assists the 531st Hospital Center S6 with integrating land mobile radio capability into operations and mission-critical training necessary to support the 586th Field Hospital.



Signal Soldiers received basic and advanced LMR user function training. Medical personnel created an LMR implementation plan to meet the demanding and unique requirements of working inside a highly deployable Army field hospital.



LMR, part of PEO EIS’s Defense Communications and Army Transmission Systems portfolio of programs, modernizes Army CONUS and Pacific non-tactical LMR systems in support of installation public safety organizations and functions, including first responder, force protection and other installation management functions.

