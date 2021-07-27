Tim Hale Assumes Charter for Army Training Information System Product Office

NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia – Tim Hale assumed the charter for PEO EIS’s Army Training Information System (ATIS) product office at a hybrid in-person/virtual ceremony held July 15 at the ATIS office in Newport News, Virginia. Col. Rob Wolfe, project manager, Army Data and Analytics Platforms (PM ARDAP), hosted the event.



As the product manager for ATIS, Hale will set the strategic vision for the program and be responsible for all aspects of acquisition, including development, testing, system integration, production, fielding, sustainment and product improvement. ATIS develops, integrates and maintains the enterprise capability for training development, training management, enterprise scheduling, content management and resource management for Army Soldiers and civilians worldwide.



Prior to assuming the role of product manager, Hale served as the product director for PEO EIS's Acquisition, Logistics and Technology Enterprise Systems and Services from July 2017 to July 2020.



During the ceremony, ATIS officially transitioned from the leadership of Col. Donald Burton, project manager, Defense Integrated Business Systems (PM DIBS), to PM ARDAP. As Hale remarked, he is “excited to be working with Col. Wolfe” as we move ATIS into the future.



Wolfe noted that Hale’s career has prepared him well to lead ATIS.



“From his experience, he understands technical, acquisition and programmatic requirements to successfully run and grow ATIS, and that’s why we are entrusting him as the product lead today," said Wolfe.



Hale is a 2021 graduate of the National Defense University’s Dwight D. Eisenhower School, having earned a Master of Science in national resource strategy. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in government from Longwood University and a Master of Science in information systems from the University of Colorado. He is a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School of Government's Senior Executive Fellows Program.

