Army Vantage Supports Global Information Dominance Experiment 3

FORT BELVOIR, Va. – In collaboration with the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM), as well as all 11 U.S. combatant commands, the Army recently supported the third iteration of the Global Information Dominance Experiment (GIDE 3) by demonstrating interoperability between Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems’ (PEO EIS) Army Vantage program and data feeds from each service and combatant command.



Army Vantage, the Army's data-driven operations and decision-making platform, enabled the NORAD and USNORTHCOM (N&NC) team to quickly integrate a wide array of real-time Army readiness and asset availability data with N&NC’s prototype joint common data environment. GIDE events are designed to enable cross-combatant command collaboration to generate globally integrated effects using artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled information. GIDE 3 built upon lessons learned from GIDE 2, focusing on integrating an all-domain picture with a U.S. Indo-Pacific Command focus tied to real and historic global events. N&NC’s GIDE 3 was conducted in partnership with the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, the Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security's Project Maven, and with support from the Department of the Air Force's Chief Architect Office.



Army Vantage empowered GIDE 3 decision-makers from every combatant command to take advantage of its extensive curation of information relevant to real-time operations. By providing an integrated picture of Army installations, units and Soldiers, as well as materiel location, readiness and quantity, Army Vantage enabled planners and decision-makers to quickly make trusted, data-backed decisions. Combatant commands were able to evaluate course of action development and selection based on available Army combat power in near real time.



The sharing of this snapshot of Army data, along with feedback from GIDE 3 participants on how well the data met cross-combatant command collaboration needs, will allow the Army Vantage program team and broader enterprise to assess how the platform can be refined and used for other critical missions across the Department of Defense.



Part of PEO EIS’s Army Data and Analytics Platforms (ARDAP) portfolio of programs, Army Vantage is the Army’s data-driven operations and decision-making platform. By joining and enriching millions of data points into AI/machine learning-capable applications, Army Vantage improves and accelerates decisions on everything from personnel readiness to financial return on investment. Today, thousands of operators across every echelon of the Army — including senior leaders, Soldiers, staff and analytic communities — use Army Vantage to improve the efficiency and accuracy of their work. Army Vantage is designed for speed, flexibility and impact — turning insights into actions, and AI into outcomes, faster than any other system.



