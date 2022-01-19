AESIP Hub Obtains Limited Deployment Authority to Proceed to Deliver Reports, Queries and Visualizations in Support of Army Aviation

By Pete Santorelli and Charles Farrior, program operations analysts, GCSS-Army, Aviation Logistics



FORT BELVOIR, Va. – Army Enterprise Systems Integration Program (AESIP) Hub’s Business Intelligence/Business Warehouse (BI/BW) program ended 2021 on a high note when it received an authority to proceed (ATP) from PEO EIS Program Executive Officer Ross Guckert with a limited deployment of developed reports in support of the Army’s aviation community through the Global Combat Support System – Army’s (GCSS-Army) Increment (INC) 2, Wave 2, Capability Drop 2.2.



With the ATP in hand, AESIP Hub will release aviation-specific maintenance and logistics reports, queries and visualizations to enhance readiness-building capacity across the Army’s enterprise aviation community, which had identified these materials as critical to sustain its warfighting dominance. The ATP milestone — which comes after months of intense software development, integration and testing activities — is an essential step forward in organizing, streamlining and disseminating data in a more timely and efficient way.



Prior to the GCSS-Army INC 2 program, the Army aviation community lacked the ability to incorporate data into the Army’s tactical logistics enterprise. The GCSS-Army INC 2 initiative is working to bridge that gap by establishing the capacity and capability to provide data from each Army aircraft, regardless of its global location, directly and swiftly to the Army logistics enterprise. Additionally, through INC 2, Wave 2, AESIP Hub has created the capability to aggregate data and produce relevant reports, queries and visualizations that provide Army senior leaders and combatant commanders with near real-time views of aviation assets. This allows senior leaders to make informed peacetime and battlefield decisions regarding the effective utilization of aviation assets around the world.



Col. Rob Wolfe, project manager for PEO EIS’s Army Data and Analytics Platforms — which manages AESIP Hub — said, “This BI/BW capability is an effective and seamless collaboration with GCSS-Army and serves as a great example of timely and well-coordinated responsiveness to the expressed needs of Soldiers.”



Paul Phillabaum, deputy product manager for GCSS-Army, agreed with this assessment. “The continued integration of aviation data into the Army’s tactical logistics enterprise resource planning system will provide senior leaders with visibility into data that’s critical for making informed tactical decisions,” he said. “Ultimately, the integration of data helps propel the Army toward its strategic goal of total asset visibility by providing a single, accurate version of the truth — in this case for aviation assets.”



As a next step, AESIP Hub is engaged in activities to complete the INC 2, Wave 2, Capability Drop 2.3 reporting development milestones by the end of March 2022.

