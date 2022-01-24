New high school program opens up career paths for students

Courtesy Photo | As Chair of the International Affairs and Public Service Academy, Cadet Capt. Diba...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | As Chair of the International Affairs and Public Service Academy, Cadet Capt. Diba Bhuiyan briefs retired Lt. Col. Ring on the early steps of the planning process for an upcoming trip. see less | View Image Page

By Cadet 1st Lt. Keyrstyn Drake and Cadet Pfc. Judah Zaragoza

Wiesbaden High School Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps



WIESBADEN, Germany – The Wiesbaden High School implemented a new program this year, called “Academies.” The program is designed to combine elements of a study hall and an extracurricular club together in one. It focuses on providing leadership opportunities and time for students to explore their interests.



One of the academies is the International Affairs and Public Service Academy, which is broken into six categories. The Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps Senior Army Instructor, retired Lt. Col. Jon Ring, leads the military and travel group, which focuses on traveling around Europe to see and study historical military sites.



Several students in this academy are JROTC cadets in the Wiesbaden High School’s Warrior Battalion staff. Since this academy is student-led, many of the battalion’s leaders are learning how to plan a trip for a group, a valuable skill for their positions as leaders within the Battalion.



The IAPSA is currently planning a trip to Nuremberg, the location of the infamous Nuremberg trials that decided the fate of certain Axis leadership following World War II. The objective of the trip is to study the Nuremberg trials and where they took place. In preparation for the excursion to Nuremberg, students learn about both the logistics of planning a large trip and the history behind the destination.



Designated students within the military and travel group are researching high profile trials and will act as tour guides. A few will be selected to participate in mock trials prior to going on the trip as well. This is intended to fully convey the intensity of the trials for those attending.



The Chair of IAPS, Cadet Capt. Diba Bhuiyan, remarked, "Living in Germany is a very unique experience and we are very lucky to be able to learn about the deep history. I am very excited for our trip to Nuremberg to learn about the trials."



The local Judge Advocate General office is working with the IAPSA military and travel group. A number of JAG Soldiers will act as mentors for the academy – assisting in the process and providing additional historical facts to the students. This partnership will also expose students within the group to the work JAG Soldiers do, with the intent to open up career paths and interests for the students.



Capt. Dee DeQuattro, a local JAG officer, commented on the partnership, “We are so excited to be involved with the students, share some of our experience, and help shape our future leaders.”