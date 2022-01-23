JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) announced today the U.S. Navy has completed the initial flushing of the drinking water distribution system lines serving Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) and surrounding housing areas.
The teams began flushing the water distribution lines to the first of 19 neighborhood zones on Dec. 20, 2021. While all 19 zones have been flushed at least once, additional flushing may be required if sampling results indicate that additional flushing is necessary. Once testing confirms the distribution system meets the specified safe drinking-water criteria, homes and workplaces in that zone are individually flushed.
Flushing is being completed by trained teams who will ensure consistency and thoroughness in home flushing. More information about what residents can expect during the residential flushing process can be seen at https://www.dvidshub.net/video/828665/home-flushing-process.
The Navy, in coordination with the IDWST, is looking to make available level-two, third-party validated results as soon as practicable.
The IDWST is made up of the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH), U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy and was formed on Dec. 17, 2021, to restore safe drinking water to JBPHH and Army housing communities.
For more information as it becomes available, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2022 16:43
|Story ID:
|413272
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|438
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Interagency Drinking Water System Team Announces Completion of Distribution System Flushing, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT