Interagency Drinking Water System Team Announces Completion of Distribution System Flushing

Photo By Seaman Chris Thomas | 211222-N-FD567-1119 PEARL CITY, Hawaii (Dec. 22, 2021) A Naval Facilities Engineering...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Chris Thomas | 211222-N-FD567-1119 PEARL CITY, Hawaii (Dec. 22, 2021) A Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractor opens a fire hydrant to obtain water screening samples in support of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) water quality recovery efforts. The JBPHH water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with the State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) announced today the U.S. Navy has completed the initial flushing of the drinking water distribution system lines serving Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) and surrounding housing areas.



The teams began flushing the water distribution lines to the first of 19 neighborhood zones on Dec. 20, 2021. While all 19 zones have been flushed at least once, additional flushing may be required if sampling results indicate that additional flushing is necessary. Once testing confirms the distribution system meets the specified safe drinking-water criteria, homes and workplaces in that zone are individually flushed.

Flushing is being completed by trained teams who will ensure consistency and thoroughness in home flushing. More information about what residents can expect during the residential flushing process can be seen at https://www.dvidshub.net/video/828665/home-flushing-process.



The Navy, in coordination with the IDWST, is looking to make available level-two, third-party validated results as soon as practicable.



The IDWST is made up of the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH), U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy and was formed on Dec. 17, 2021, to restore safe drinking water to JBPHH and Army housing communities.



For more information as it becomes available, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater