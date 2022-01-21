EOD Mobile Unit 11 Holds Change of Command

NOLF IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (NNS) – Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 11 welcomed its newest leader during a change-of-command ceremony at Naval Outlying Landing Field Imperial Beach, Calif., Jan. 21.



Cmdr. James Higgins relieved Cmdr. Matt Fay in front of friends, family members, and EODMU-11 personnel as part of an outdoor ceremony at the unit’s headquarters.



Fay took command of EODMU-11 in March 2020. While serving as its commanding officer, he deployed as a Task Force Commander to U.S. 5th Fleet and oversaw the deployment of EODMU-11 platoons that supported the fleet and joint forces in a wide range of operations.



Fay credited the unit’s successes during his tenure to the hard work of its people.



“Whenever the call was there, you answered it and did the job,” said Fay during his farewell speech. His next assignment will be serving as deputy commander of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1 in Coronado, Calif.



Keynote speaker, Commodore, EODGRU-1 Capt. Ken Kleinschnittger, commended the work ethic of the Sailors and civilians at the unit during Fay’s command.



“They did it with character. They did it with heart, and they were taking guidance straight from you, and [Cmdr. Fay], I appreciate it,” said Kleinschnittger.



Higgins is serving his third assignment with EODMU-11, and during his speech said he is excited to see what the unit will accomplish in the upcoming years.



“I am honored to be your commanding officer and proud to be a part of your team,” said Higgins.



EODMU-11 is a component of EODGRU-1 that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas, secures the undersea domain for freedom of maneuver, builds and fosters relationships with capable and trusted partners, and protects the homeland.

