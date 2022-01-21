New inductees to Order of Military Medical Merit, 9A designation at WBAMC

Photo By Spc. Vincent Byrd | Col. Brett H. Venable (left), director of the El Paso Market, and Commander, William...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Vincent Byrd | Col. Brett H. Venable (left), director of the El Paso Market, and Commander, William Beaumont Army Medical Center and Command Sgt. Maj. Luis A. Maldonado (right), the senior enlisted advisor of El Paso Market, and William Beaumont Army Medical Center, awarded Col. Shawna Scully (middle), Deputy Commander of Health and Readiness, with the 9A Proficiency Designator, Jan. 7, 2022, during an induction and award ceremony held at the main hospital campus. (Photo by Vincent Byrd, WBAMC PAO) see less | View Image Page

William Beaumont Army Medical Center hosted an Order of Military Medical Merit (O2M3) induction and 9A Proficiency Designator award ceremony on Jan. 7, 2022 in the Clinical Assembly Room at the hospital campus.



The newest inductees to the O2M3 were Lt. Col. Sonny Huitron, Deputy Commander for Patient Support and Master Sgt. Julian Chaparro, Senior Enlisted Adviser to the Deputy Commander of Surgical Services. Both individuals were nominated for their contributions to the U.S. Army Medical Department.



In 1982, the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Health Service Command established the Order of Military Medical Merit to recognize people for exceptional service to Army Medicine. Membership denotes distinguished service to the U.S. Army Medical Command.



“I am honored to receive the O2M3 and it is a blessing to be included in a group of such outstanding individuals. However, achievements are never obtained in a solo fashion; they are inextricably linked to team,” said Huitron.



During the ceremony, Col. Shawna Scully, Deputy Commander of Health and Readiness, was awarded the 9A Proficiency Designator by the Surgeon General of the Army.



The "9A" Proficiency Designator is the highest recognition for professional excellence in the Army Medical Department. Candidates nominated for the honor must be eminently qualified to Chair a department, division or service, or have attained full professional status and national prominence in their field.



In her comments, Scully noted that “The (9)A Proficiency Designator acknowledges excellence, not simply for the Soldier, but for the family that supports them and therefore the team they work with. My wife and all the superb professionals at WBAMC created this opportunity and made this meaningful,” said Scully.



For more information about the O2M3, please visit https://achh.army.mil/regiment/merit-o2m3. For more information regarding the 9A Proficiency Designator, please visit https://www.hrc.army.mil/Milper/19-107 (CAC access required).