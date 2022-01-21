Photo Essay: Cold-Weather Operations Course students complete skiing familiarization during training at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Students in the Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 22-02 complete...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Students in the Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 22-02 complete skiing orientation and familiarization Jan. 7, 2022, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. In addition to skiing, CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. The training is coordinated through the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Students in the Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 22-02 complete skiing orientation and familiarization Jan. 7, 2022, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy, Wis.



In addition to skiing, CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear.



Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment.



The training is coordinated through the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort McCoy.



White Ridge Ski Area is managed by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



