507th Maintenance Group welcomes new commander

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Lt. Col. Terry Rosenbalm succeeded Col. Karwin Weaver as the commander of the 507th Maintenance Group here in a change of command ceremony Jan. 8, 2022.



Col. Michael Parks, 507th Air Refueling Wing commander, presided over the ceremony, which took place at 10 a.m. in Hangar 1030.



Lt. Col. Rosenbalm, recently arrived from the 301st Maintenance Group at Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base, Texas, where he was the deputy commander.



“I am honored to take command after Col. Weaver,” said Rosenbalm. “I hope to continue to build on everything you have started during your tenure here.”



As the incoming 507th MXG commander, Rosenbalm will lead more than 300 Reserve Citizen Airmen across two squadrons who maintain eight KC-135R Stratotankers.



Weaver, who served as commander from April 2019 to January 2022, praised the Reserve Citizen Airmen of the 507th MXG for their many accomplishments during his tenure as commander including multiple Air Force Reserve Command awards and the Fourth Air Force’s 2019 Raincross award.



“These Airmen will continue to do great things,” said Weaver. “It is in their soul. It is in their blood.”



Weaver will move onto the 944th Maintenance Group at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona.



Lt. Col. Rosenbalm was commissioned following his graduation from the Academy of Military Science, McGhee-Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee. Since joining the Air Force he has served as the following: crew chief, officer in charge, flight commander, squadron commander and deputy group commander.



“I am honored to be trusted to run the 507th Maintenance Group,” Rosenbalm said.



Lt. Col. Rosenbalm’s family and friends were in attendance to show their support for the new commander, as well as the following 507th ARW leaders: 507th ARW vice commander, Col. Michael Stapleton, Chief Master Sergeant Stephen Nicholas, 507th ARW command chief, and the commander of the 513th Air Control Group, Col. James Mattey.

