301 FW weapons load crews brings competition, demonstrates readiness

U.S. NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, Texas - - The 301st Fighter Wing Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conducted their annual weapons load competition at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Texas, Jan. 9, 2022.



“I think the competition is a very important annual event to show off our best weapons loaders,” said Chief Master Sgt. Eugene Gasper, 301st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron wing weapons manager. “At the end of the day, our crews are what makes us a fighter wing, having mission capable aircraft with advanced electronics and finally loaded with weapons to accomplish our mission.”



The event began with a written knowledge exam, then moved into a uniform inspection and concluded with a hands-on weapons load evaluation.



The competition featured three crews from the 301 FW AMXS and one crew from the 24th Fighter Squadron, the active associate unit to the 301 FW. The crews were selected for their outstanding performance within their duties and their loading abilities displayed during the quarterly weapons load competitions.



“Load crews are evaluated on a monthly basis in order to maintain proficiency loading munitions and the Weapons Load Competition allows crews to put those skills on display amongst their peers, supervisors and leadership,” said Gasper. “It motivates load crew members to perform at their highest level while earning admiration within the Weapons Section.”



Additionally, the competition gives Airmen an opportunity to practice their technical skills in a controlled environment and provides a collaborative experience similar to a deployed location.



“To deploy as a weapons load crew member you must be proficient at loading tactical weapons,” said Gasper. “The load competition increases that proficiency thus producing our trained, deployable airmen.”

