Air Force instructors teach Winter EPME at Lankford Center

MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. -- U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Rae, an active duty professional military education instructor assigned to the Lankford Enlisted PME Center, led an NCO academy classroom discussion on January 20 at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee, for D-flight.



Lankford Center's current in-resident NCOA class, 22-3, includes nine student flights of 115 regular Air Force and Air National Guard Airmen and one Coast Guardsman. They are studying to become senior NCOs. The total force class graduates February 17.



Air Force PME instructor is a special duty assignment. These Airman and Space Force Guardians are NCOs who apply to instruct, apart from primary career fields across the services. They attend the 158-hour EPME Instructor Course at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama.



The Lankford EPME Center comprises 38 PME faculty, including 19 enlisted Airmen from the regular Air Force, 18 from the National Guard, and one from the Reserve Command. They teach both virtual and in-resident NCOA and Airman Leadership School.



The Center is part of the Air National Guard's primary training and education campus on McGhee Tyson ANG Base, the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center.

