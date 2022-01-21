Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard to close southern Green Bay for commercial traffic

    GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    MILWAUKEE – U.S. Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan Captain of the Port will be closing the waters of southern Green Bay to commercial vessel traffic starting on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 at noon local time.

    This closure will impact all waters southwest of a line extending between Peshtigo Point and Sherwood Point in the bay of Green Bay.

    This closure is made in accordance with 33 CFR 165.901.

    Further inquiries can be made by phone to Sector Lake Michigan at (414) 747-7100 or via email at D09-SMB-SECLakeMichigan-WWM@uscg.mil.


    -USCG-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 13:21
    Story ID: 413222
    Location: GREEN BAY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard to close southern Green Bay for commercial traffic, by PO3 Gregory Schell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #GreenBay #IceSeason #GreatLakes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT