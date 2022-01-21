MILWAUKEE – U.S. Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan Captain of the Port will be closing the waters of southern Green Bay to commercial vessel traffic starting on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 at noon local time.



This closure will impact all waters southwest of a line extending between Peshtigo Point and Sherwood Point in the bay of Green Bay.



This closure is made in accordance with 33 CFR 165.901.



Further inquiries can be made by phone to Sector Lake Michigan at (414) 747-7100 or via email at D09-SMB-SECLakeMichigan-WWM@uscg.mil.





-USCG-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2022 Date Posted: 01.21.2022 13:21 Story ID: 413222 Location: GREEN BAY, WI, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard to close southern Green Bay for commercial traffic, by PO3 Gregory Schell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.