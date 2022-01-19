227TH Conducts full scale Water Purification Operation

FT. CAMPBELL, KY— Water is one of the biggest resources the Army needs to operate in a tactical environment. Soldiers assigned to Water Platoon, 227th Composite Supply Company, 129th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 101st Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducted Tactical Water Purification System (TWPS) testing to validate their equipment Jan. 20th, at Lake Kyle, here.



This exercise validates equipment of the Lightweight Water Purifier (LWP) and TWPS. It also improves the Soldiers readiness for future operations.



“This operation will test the equipment components, the ability to configure the TWPS for operation, perform purification, movement and storage,” said W01 Johnny Frambo, a Petroleum and water system technician, with 227th Composite Supply Company. “Testing the system will help us identify problems with the system and also give Soldiers experience with operating the system so when training is realistic, we understand how the equipment works and to overcome any obstacles that may get in our way.”



227th’s TWPS can produce over 30,000 gallons of water a day, which is a testament to Water Platoon’s high drive for excellence.



“The TWPS and LWP can provide usable water for an entire Battalion,” said Sgt. Owen Sakala, squad leader for Water Platoon. “Our system can purify all types of water, even those that would ordinarily be viewed as unusable, such as salt water or otherwise undrinkable water.”



Water Platoon purifies their water systems through reverse osmosis.

“Once the pumps draw the water from the water source, it is carried to a bag and put through multiple pumps and filtrations that take out particles. It then gets pushed to a high pressure pump which pushes the water through the reverse osmosis modules, allowing it to complete the filtration process,” said CW1 Johnny Frambo, a water technician with 227th. “ Testing the water after the reverse osmosis is complete is critical to ensuring it has been deemed usable.”



Soldiers must continue to be proficient in water purification systems, as it is a key component to their readiness to support the Battalion as well as the Brigade.



“Getting our Soldiers trained on equipment that is used in our environment is important,” Frambo said. “Having our soldiers tested and utilizing their equipment regularly prepares them, so if they are needed in a moment's notice they can go out and execute their mission swiftly.”



The water purification exercise proved to be helpful for many of the junior enlisted Soldiers.



“I’m happy to be out here because we get to refresh our memory on the equipment,” said Spc. Geovanka Barzola, Water Treatment Specialist, with 227th. “Constantly training and using our equipment as a team is good because we pick up on each other’s struggles and learn as one.”



“The Army needs water purification to function, “ said Frambo. “You need it for almost everything, like to run a Forward Operating Base, hot showers and more.”



Thanks to the Soldiers in 227th, Soldiers across the entirety of the 101st have exactly what they need to continue their missions and remain hydrated.



