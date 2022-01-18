Photo By Sgt. Marquis Hopkins | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Marquis Hopkins | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, fire an M240 machine gun at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan 18, 2022. Soldiers assigned to the 87th DSSB participated in a non commissioned officer professional development class to ensure that Soldiers are able to prepare, plan and execute a weapon qualification range. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marquis Hopkins) see less | View Image Page

Providers develop NCO proficiency and lethality

By Sgt. Marquis Hopkins, 3DSB PAO



Soldiers assigned to the 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, conducted a Provider firing range noncommissioned officer professional development event at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Jan. 18. The training focused on how to properly prepare, plan and execute operations on a firing range.

“We want to ensure that our noncommissioned officers are trained and proficient” said Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan Stamos, the senior enlisted advisor of the 87th DSSB. “Our NCOs are responsible for training Soldiers, this training will give them the knowledge they will need to share with our Soldiers.”

The goal of NCOPD is to develop and strengthen the skills, knowledge and abilities to train, deploy and lead Soldiers in combat through battle focused training. According to a Training and Doctrine Command release on NCOPD, the NCOPDs provides non-commissioned officers with progressive and sequential leader, technical and tactical training relevant to the duties, responsibilities and missions they will perform.

“Even though we are sustainers we are ensuring that our Soldiers know how to defend a convoy and how to tactically employ their weapon systems,” said Stamos. “We are ensuring that we are able and capable to support our team from the front in all aspects of sustaining the fight.”

The NCOPD training was conducted as a two day training cycle to ensure that Soldiers were able to get classroom instruction and hands on instruction.

“Being able to teach and train alongside with my battle buddies was awesome. It’s always great to participate in a refresher course,” said Sgt. Alex Block, a motor transport operator assigned to Charlie Company, 87th DSSB. “The knowledge and skills that we learn from this NCOPD will help me go back to my company and train my Soldiers to the best of my ability.”

The first day of the NCOPD training was an overview of multiple weapon systems including the M240 machine gun, the Mk19 grenade launcher and more. During the second day, Soldiers were able to put their skills to the test by conducting the procedures learned on a live-firing range.

“It’s been a while since I was able to fire some of these weapon,” said Sgt. Springen Anderson, a tactical power generation specialist assigned to Bravo Company, 87th DSSB. “I feel more comfortable and confident to fully engage with my Soldiers now. I’m excited to show them what I learned and how it can enhance our Soldier skills.”

The end goal for the NCOPDs was to build an organizing framework to develop the next generation of competent and committed NCOs to thrive in chaos, adapt and win in a complex world.

“I hope that all NCO’s can take away more than they came to the training with to go train their Soldiers and to help sustain the Brigade,” said Stamos.