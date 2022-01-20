ASK DR. JARGON: What does being ‘back in the world’ mean in Army talk?

DEAR DR. JARGON,

I’ve only been married to my Soldier for a couple of months and I admit some of the terminology he uses leaves me trying to figure out exactly what he just said. The most recent example is via a Facebook message from his training out in the field. His message said he can’t wait to be “back in the world.”



He’s definitely not in any space program, and I know we aren't part of Space Forceso what is he talking about?



Signed,



New Army Wife



DEAR NEW ARMY WIFE,



The phrase “back in the world” refers to home and each Soldier’s version of normal life. Any time a Soldier is deployed or away for field training, the one thing they consistently look forward to is getting back to their world.



While they may be in great conditions sometimes, it still isn’t home. The idea of being “back in the world” means family, shared meals, personal comforts and their own bed. In the case of your Soldier, you are part of that world he is referring to.



With a lot of our Soldiers out training during some pretty cold conditions, I’m betting the idea of unlimited hot water and a warm place to sleep are some other things that are high on the list of the stuff back in the world he is looking forward to.



Congratulations to you on becoming part of the Army family and I wish you good fortune as you and your Soldier continue to create your home and your definition of the world.



Best of luck,

Dr. Jargon



Dr. Jargon, cutting through the jargon that is the U.S. Army. Send your Army terminology questions to fortrileypao@gmail.com.

