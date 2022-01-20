Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Do it again: FRC East and Navy Boat Docks delivery

    Do it again: FRC East and Navy Boat Docks delivery

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Story by Lance Cpl. Noah Braswell 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Fleet Readiness Center (FRC) East and Naval Air Station Pax River collaborated to have a stricken MV-22 Osprey delivered to Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, Jan. 14, 2022. The aircraft will be used as a maintenance and overhaul trainer so FRC East employees can hone their skills before operating on a fleet aircraft.

