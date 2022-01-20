Do it again: FRC East and Navy Boat Docks delivery

Fleet Readiness Center (FRC) East and Naval Air Station Pax River collaborated to have a stricken MV-22 Osprey delivered to Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, Jan. 14, 2022. The aircraft will be used as a maintenance and overhaul trainer so FRC East employees can hone their skills before operating on a fleet aircraft.
