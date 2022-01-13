Naval Ocean Processing Facility, Whidbey Island Conducts Change of Command

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OAK HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    OAK HARBOR, Wash. – Naval Ocean Processing Facility, Whidbey Island (NOPF WI) conducted a change of command and retirement ceremony in Oak Harbor, Wash., Jan.13.

    Cmdr. Jonathan Nelson, from Lake Orion, Michigan, relieved Cmdr. Patrick Havel, from Stafford, Virginia, as commanding officer of NOPF WI during the ceremony, which was held at the Elks Lodge.

    Havel was presented the Meritorious Service Medal in recognition of his distinguished naval service and commitment to the Integrated Undersea Surveillance System (IUSS) mission. Under his leadership, NOPF WI reported over 1,500 critical contacts of interest, providing valuable acoustic
    cueing to Pacific Theater commanders, and was dedicated to maintaining maritime awareness and undersea dominance.

    Havel reflected on his 21-year naval career, “11 moves, 9 duty stations, 7 states, 3 officer communities, 2 continents, 2 islands, and countless shipmates along the way,” and expressed gratitude to his family for their unwavering support. “I wouldn’t be here without your love and support.”

    Capt. Steven Faulk, commander, Undersea Surveillance was the guest speaker at the ceremony.

    “Patrick was able to deploy a SURTASS [Surveillance Towed Array Sensor System] crew for 9 months, completely shattering records for longevity and performance, all the while ensuring watches were manned, Sailors were safe, ships and Sailors were at sea, our partnership with our Canadian ally alive and strong, and always keeping our ears in the water,” said Faulk. “Our adversaries had no sanctuary with Cmdr. Havel leading NOPF Whidbey Island.”

    In praise of Nelson, Havel said, “There will continue to be heavy seas ahead, but I know this team led by Cmdr. Nelson is fully equipped to tackle any challenge. They will skillfully navigate any storm, defeat the adversary, and win the ASW [anti-submarine warfare] fight.”

    NOPF WI is one of three components within IUSS, providing accurate anti-submarine warfare reporting and cueing to operating forces, and conducts continuous maritime surveillance for homeland security in the Pacific.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 20:47
    Story ID: 413168
    Location: OAK HARBOR, WA, US 
    Hometown: LAKE ORION, MI, US
    Hometown: STAFFORD, VA, US
