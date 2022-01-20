MARMC’s Small Business Program Helps Ensure Success

Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center’s (MARMC) Small Business Program was recognized by Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) for contributions in exceeding command small business goals, Jan. 6.



For the second year in a row, NAVSEA was acknowledged by the U.S. Navy for achieving their Small Business goals and MARMC’s support in that achievement was critical. MARMC’s Small Business Program had an outstanding year in 2021, increasing their overall small business obligations from 42.41% in fiscal year 2020 to 61.73% in fiscal year 2021. MARMC also had the highest percentage of dollars obligated to small businesses for NAVSEA



MARMC’s Small Business Program Deputy, Mae Mathieu ensures that MARMC is meeting its small business goals set forth by the Dept. of Defense and Dept. of Navy with respect to small business contract awards each year and it is a job she takes seriously. “When you have a requirement, or a need, and you are going to fund it with government funds (even if using a government purchase card), consider a small business!” That is Mathieu’s manta that she repeats daily through her interactions with contracting personnel and technical personnel who write specific statements of work.



As the program manager for the Small Business Program, she works closely with the MARMC Contracts Department to advocate for small businesses and monitor that they receive their maximum opportunity. She has met individually with each large business prime contractor’s Small Business Liaison Officer (SBLO) to discuss their subcontracting plans and Individual Subcontracting Reports to provide guidance to the SBLOs when they are not meeting their small business goals.



“Our Commanding Officer, Capt. Tim Barney and Executive Director Dennis Bevington are big proponents of constant engagement with our industry partners,” said Mathieu. “They understand that for MARMC, and the Navy at large, to be successful we need the help and support of our ship repair partners in the community.”



The small business accomplishments and accolades are not surprising to Capt. Barney.



“MARMC’s small business engagement is a huge part of our command’s success and I could not be more proud of or more grateful for Mae’s leadership in this area,” said Barney. “Mae was awarded for her outstanding performance in this field by the Dept. of the Navy Office of Small Business Programs. She is a superstar and we are happy to have her on the MARMC team!”



MARMC and Mathieu expect to meet or exceed program expectations again in 2022 and have been assigned a 50% small business goal.



MARMC, a directorate under Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States and provides support to the fifth and sixth Fleet Area of Responsibilities. They are also responsible for the floating dry-dock Dynamic (AFDL-6).

