Warrior of the Week, 332nd Expeditionary Maintenance Group

332nd Expeditionary Maintenance Group's Warrior of the Week for the week of Jan. 16, 2022 is Tech. Sgt. Matthew House, Senior Maintenance Operations Center controller. "I love the Red Tail heritage and how awesome the Tuskegee Airmen were. As a MOC controller, I get a behind-the-scenes look at how we're maintaining that flying legacy across the fleet. The Red Tails were constantly called upon specifically for their airpower and I strive every day to live up that Red Tail standard. It's up to each of us to continue to honor the legacy and heritage of the 332nd in all that we do." Warrior. of the Week is a competitive recognition program that highlights significant contributions made by individual Airmen who raise the Red Tail standard and enhance the mission and capabilities of the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan)