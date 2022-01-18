Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior of the Week, 332nd Expeditionary Maintenance Group

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.18.2022

    Story by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    332nd Expeditionary Maintenance Group's Warrior of the Week for the week of Jan. 16, 2022 is Tech. Sgt. Matthew House, senior Maintenance Operations Center controller.

    "I love the Red Tail heritage and how awesome the Tuskegee Airmen were. As a MOC controller, I get a behind-the-scenes look at how we're maintaining that flying legacy across the fleet. The Red Tails were constantly called upon specifically for their airpower and I strive every day to live up to that Red Tail standard. It's up to each of us to continue to honor the legacy and heritage of the 332nd in all that we do."

    Warrior of the Week is a competitive recognition program that highlights significant contributions made by individual Airmen who raise the Red Tail standard and enhance the mission and capabilities of the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing.

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 11:47
    Story ID: 413148
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
