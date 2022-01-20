Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    317th AW flight tests 2PUG aircrew chem gear

    317th AW flight tests 2PUG aircrew chem gear

    Photo By Senior Airman Colin Hollowell | Staff Sgt. Christopher Diggs-Goff, 40th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, stands by the...... read more read more

    ABILENE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Reilly McGuire 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 317th Airlift Wing tested a new Two-Piece Undergarment universal integrative ensemble chemical, biological, radioactive and nuclear protective equipment suit at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, January 10 - 14, 2022.

    The new suit is designed to provide aircrew with enhanced mobility and comfort, according to Tech. Sgt. Bryce Gardner, test director for the Air Force Operational Test and Evaluation Center at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

    “We’re looking to improve the physiological burden for flyers,” said Gardner. “User feedback is very important and performance needs to be as good or better than the legacy suit to be considered a success.”

    Aircrew from the 40th Airlift Squadron conducted flight operations, testing functionality and comfortability of the new two-piece suit. The suit will be used to protect Airmen from chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear attacks.

    The 317th Airlift Wing participated in the first phase of testing in June of 2021.

    “After conducting successful developmental tests in 2021 we moved on to operational tests,” said 2nd Lt. Gunnar Kral, Air Force CBRNE Defense aircrew protection engineer at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. “Operational test flights allow us to capture data to push for clearance to field the suits and distribute them to units around the Air Force.”

    The Air Force is beginning the process of transitioning from the one-piece legacy flight suit to the new 2PUG suit which is worn underneath a standard aircrew flight suit. This provides aircrew with enhanced maneuverability necessary to execute tasks throughout a variety of mobility mission sets.

    Kral said that Dyess was chosen as a site to test the equipment for airlift flyers within the Air Force because the C-130J Super Hercules best represented mobility.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 11:26
    Story ID: 413146
    Location: ABILENE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 317th AW flight tests 2PUG aircrew chem gear, by SrA Reilly McGuire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    317th AW flight tests 2PUG aircrew chem gear
    317th AW flight tests 2PUG aircrew chem gear
    317th AW flight tests 2PUG aircrew chem gear
    317th AW flight tests 2PUG aircrew chem gear
    317th AW flight tests 2PUG aircrew chem gear
    317th AW flight tests 2PUG aircrew chem gear
    317th AW flight tests 2PUG aircrew chem gear

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dyess
    C-130
    Chem Gear
    317th
    317 AW
    2PUG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT