3rd DSB Providers hold NCO Induction Ceremony

Camp Arifjan, KUWAIT - The Division Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division

Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, held a Noncommissioned Officer induction ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 14 2022. The traditional ceremony is used to recognize newly-promoted Soldiers that have recently been inducted into the NCO Corps, known as the backbone of the Army.

The ceremony consists of the newly promoted Soldiers walking under a bridge signifying the crossing over from Soldier to leader as they join the

NCO corps. Keeping tradition, the Soldiers were also given a signed copy of the NCO creed, NCO Charge and the NCO guide.

"Executing NCO Induction ceremonies is a time-honored tradition that officially marks the passage of a Soldier to a Noncommissioned Officer,"

said Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Insell, the senior enlisted advisor of the DSTB. "This ceremonial passage conveys to these newly appointed and promoted NCOs the increased level of responsibilities and that no longer are they responsible for themselves, but also the Soldiers under their charge."

Many Soldiers that took part in the ceremony have a sense of joy when walking under the bridge and joining the NCOs corps.

"To be a part of an NCO induction ceremony is to show that you have

earned your position to be an NCO within the ranks," said Sgt. George

Hampton the NCO in charge of the 15th Financial Management Support Unit communication section. "You are showing that you have what it takes to be a part of the backbone of the Army and you have what it takes to lead

Soldiers."

Though the 3rd DSB is currently deployed, it did not stop them from

holding the ceremony and celebrating the new NCO's accomplishments.

"I find that we as senior leaders have opportunities to "pay it

forward" for the younger generation, but we easily can make excuses or come

up with reasons as to why we don't have the time to execute these types of events," said Insell. "I am proud of my first sergeants and NCOs for coming together in spite of the challenges to put on a special event that these inductees will forever remember."

Once Soldiers are promoted, their roles and duties may change, many

will oversee multiple Soldiers and be responsible for unit property. It is

important to recognize that they will have more responsibility and though

their transition may be tough this ceremony reminds them to stay resilient.

"I didn't have the opportunity as a young sergeant before my

deployment, to Desert Storm, to go through an induction ceremony, so as soon as I became a first sergeant it was mandatory in my formations that I was involved with the NCO induction ceremonies," said Command Sgt. Maj. Mathew Selvaggio, the senior enlisted advisor of Area Support Group Kuwait.

Having units conducting these time-honored ceremonies keeps Army

traditions and Values alive. The ceremony stands to instill the

professionalism and excellence the NCO Corps is known for and to build the next generation of leaders.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2022 Date Posted: 01.20.2022 10:30 Story ID: 413131 Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd DSB Providers hold NCO Induction Ceremony, by SGT Aaliyah Craven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.