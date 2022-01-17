Thirty brave freezing temps to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Photo By Alexandra Shea | Tags runners and walkers received at the registration tent Jan. 17, 2022, for the Fort...... read more read more Photo By Alexandra Shea | Tags runners and walkers received at the registration tent Jan. 17, 2022, for the Fort Jackson, S.C., MLK 5K. The 5K was held to commemorate the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his work for racial equality through non-violent protests and acts. Soldiers, veterans, civilians and their Family members attended the 5K despite near freezing temperatures. see less | View Image Page

About 30 Soldiers, civilians, veterans and their Families braved near freezing temperatures to honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his non-violent work to achieve racial equality for all at a 5K run/walk around Fort Jackson’s Semmes Lake.



“We all know why we are here,” said Brig. Gen. Patrick R. Michaelis, U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson commanding general. “Think about the impact he made on our country. One man, with one vision. That vision was, ‘I can change the country, I can change the course of this country through non-violence.’



“It is with great joy and great appreciation we celebrate his life and vision and know we are not done. So have fun today for the committed, because only the hard core will come out in 32 degrees.”



“I put in a request for this weather,” joked Post Command Sgt. Maj. Philson Tavernier. “I put in for the snow too but they said, ‘no can do.’”



As Michaelis finished his opening remarks, Jim Lewis, a Fitness Department yoga instructor, took control of the group and led them in a stretch before the run/walk started.



Participants ran and walked a total of three miles that started at Marion Street Station and ended with hot drinks and snacks at the starting point. Many attended the 5K with their children and four-legged friends.



One couple running included Felicia Clark, 2021 Mrs. South Carolina America, her husband Kendrick and infant daughter Kelsi who rode along the route bundled up in a sporting stroller.



While the 5K was not on the appearance list for the crowned Mrs. South Carolina, she attended the event in a personal capacity because of her close ties with Fort Jackson. Clark is the daughter of Army veterans and works on-post at the Child and Youth Services Imboden School Age Center.



“I am a military child and have been working Imboden School Age for seven years now,” Clark said.



As more participants finished the 5K, many stood at the finish line to cheer on their friends and Family members. Many, including Michaelis and Tavernier, gave high fives and handshakes to participants as they completed the route.



As the 5K came to a close, participants enjoyed their post-route snacks and spent some time socializing with others before returning to their car, heaters blasting.



“I want to thank everyone for coming out in this cold weather,” said Pam Long, Fitness Department program manager and event coordinator. “I hope you all enjoyed yourselves.”