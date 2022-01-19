2 dead, 17 injured following vehicle rollover

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – Two U.S. Marines died and 17 others were injured following a tactical vehicle rollover accident near the intersection of North Carolina Highway 210 and U.S. Highway 17 in Jacksonville, North Carolina on January 19, 2022.



The names of the deceased are being withheld until 24 hours after the notification of next of kin, and the names of the injured are being withheld in accordance with privacy regulations.



The deceased were pronounced dead at the scene. 15 patients were transported to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, where they were listed in stable condition. Two patients were transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina, where they were listed in critical condition.



All casualties were active duty service members with 2nd Marine Logistics Group, II Marine Expeditionary Force, based out of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.



The vehicle involved in the crash was a medium tactical vehicle replacement (MTVR) – more commonly referred to as a “7-ton” – which is used primarily for troop and equipment transportation purposes.



2nd Marine Logistics Group will continue to support local authorities in the aftermath of this accident. Our unit is grateful to all first responders that provided aid to our service members. The cause of the rollover is under investigation.



Please follow our official Twitter account @2ndMLG for further updates.

