Announcement of the Fiscal Year 2021 Ellis D. Parker Awards

Maj. Gen. David J. Francis, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker commander, announced the Fiscal Year 2021 recipients of the Ellis D. Parker Awards during the Army Aviation Senior Leader Forum today.



The Ellis D. Parker Award annually recognizes the top Army Aviation battalions (or equivalent) in four categories based on unit mission, and is named for Lt. Gen. Don Parker, an Army Aviation pioneer. Awards will formally presented to the units in the near future.



Table of Distribution and Allowances (TDA) Category: Special Operations Aviation Training Battalion, U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command, Fort Campbell, Kentucky



Combat Service Support Category: 404th Aviation Support Battalion, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado



Combat Support Category: 2d Airfield Operations Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment, 83d Troop Command (Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa),

U.S. Africa Command, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti



Combat Category, and overall winner: 4th Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington



More information on the Ellis D. Parker Award can be found at: https://home.army.mil/rucker/index.php/about/usaace/usaace-g1g4/ellis-d-parker-award



