Mckeesport Area High School senior to receive NROTC Marine Option Scholarship

PITTSBURGH – Aaron Elm, a McKeesport Area High School senior, will receive the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps Marine Option Scholarship, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 at McKeesport Area High School.



The NROTC Marine Option Scholarship is one of the most competitive in the country, according to U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Noah Andersen, the executive officer for Marine Recruiting Station Pittsburgh.



“Applicants must complete the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery, the Scholastic Aptitude Test and the Marine Corps Physical Fitness Test with competitive scores on each, as well as possess the leadership potential expected of a Marine Corps officer,” said Anderson. “Elm’s selection places him among the top 10% nationwide and the only applicant from the Pittsburgh Area.”



Elm earned the scholarship after earning an overall score of 93 on the ASVAB, 1230 on the SAT, and 273 out of 300 points on the PFT.



“I’m excited to go to college and be a part of something bigger at the same time,” Elm said. “I know it will be challenging, but I can’t wait to serve my country while developing myself as a leader for later in life.”



While attending College, Elm said he plans to study engineering or finances and hopes to be an F-35B Lighting II pilot after commissioning as a Marine Corps officer.



The Marine Corps is looking for the most talented and qualified individuals to lead. Visit rmi.marines.com for more information about the NROTC scholarship.

