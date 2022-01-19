USACE Buffalo receives $23.936 million through Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District received a total of $23.936 million through the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (DRSAA) Work Plan to complete projects across the District’s area of responsibility.



IIJA operations and maintenance funds are released one year at a time, and more funding for fiscal years 2023 and 2024 is likely to be identified at a later time.



“It is a critical time to invest in our Nation’s infrastructure and the additional funds provided by the IIJA will greatly enhance the Corps of Engineers’ resources for developing, managing, restoring and protecting the Great Lakes’ water resources,” said Lt. Col. Eli Adams, Buffalo District commander. “In total in FY22, the Buffalo District will be delivering close to $114 million worth of projects thanks to the IIJA and President’s Budget.”



Buffalo District projects funded through the IIJA include: $10 million federal share for the repair of the Times Beach dike wall that provides coastal protection to the 45 acre wetland habitat and to City of Buffalo; Electrical upgrades totaling $695,000 to the Mount Morris Dam, which has prevented over $3 billion in flood damages to the City of Rochester; Finally, $10 million for fixes to steel sheet pile and concrete cap repair to failed sections of the Little Sodus West Pier at Fair Haven, NY.



Additional projects funded through the Continuing Authorities Program include:

- Lake Ontario Golden Hill Stake Park Lighthouse, NY - Complete Feasibility Study ($75,000)

- Old Fort Niagara, NY - Continue Pre-construction Engineering and Design ($300,000)

- Broderick Park, NY - Complete Construction ($100,000)

- Grand River, OH - Complete Pre-Construction Engineering and Design, and Begin Construction ($2,166,000)

- Port Clinton, OH - Complete Feasibility Study ($50,000)

- Oswego Harbor, NY - Complete Feasibility Study ($300,000)

- Thatcher Brook, NY - Complete Pre-Construction Engineering and Design ($150,000)

- Scajaquada Creek, NY - Complete Feasibility Study ($100,000)



Along with Detroit District’s $561 million and Chicago District’s $93.5 million FY22 funding packages there will be a lot of important work being done in the Great Lakes region. The three Corps of Engineers Great Lakes districts are also ready to support other federal agencies with engineering support to help deliver their parts of IIJA funding.



One of those key programs is the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA)-led Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI). Launched in 2010, GLRI accelerates efforts to protect and restore the Great Lakes. Administering and implementing GLRI, USEPA has authority to receive and distribute congressionally appropriated funds to federal, state and local entities. The Corps of Engineers is committed to GLRI through programs, projects and collaboration with partners.



Overall, the Corps of Engineers received $17.1 billion IIJA funds across the nation for its Civil Works programs, projects and activities that will help the nation address current and future water resources infrastructure needs. The act’s appropriations also enable the Corps of Engineers to regulate development in waters of the United States.



The IIJA spend plan and DRSSA work plan tables can be found on the Corps of Engineers’ Civil Works Budget web page at https://www.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Budget/.



The IIJA was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives and President Joe Biden signed it into law in November. The Corps of Engineers submitted a detailed spend plan to Congress as required by January 14, 2022, 60 days after enactment of the legislation. The projects receiving funding were announced January 19, 2022.

