Inaugural MSO Selection – Complete!

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Navy recently announced the first group of officers for transfer into the Information Warfare Maritime Space Officer (MSO) community. Twenty five officers from across the Navy commissioned community were selected from a large pool of applicants. This is the first milestone of building out this important community of space integration professionals since it was approved by Chief of Naval Operations and Secretary of the Navy in 2021.



MSOs will have in-depth knowledge of space capabilities and limitations, and will provide the fleet with operational experience in space planning and integration to keep pace with 21st century threats and warfare. The Navy established the MSO community as part of an enduring plan to sustain and professionalize space integration, rather than relying on individual officer initiative with niche skills.



“The MSO community addresses a critical gap in the Navy’s force structure – to professionalize the Navy’s integration of space capabilities into maritime operations. MSOs will have the technical knowledge and tactical acumen to integrate the full range of joint space capabilities to support planning and operations," said Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, commander, Naval Information Forces. "We’re working closely with the Marine forces, MARFOR Space, and Space Force on how we capitalize on integration with them."



There are a number of prioritized MSO positions across the Fleet and Joint force that this first group of MSOs will be detailed to fill. These positions are located at Fleet Maritime Operations Centers (MOC), Warfighting Development Centers (WDC), U.S. Space Command - to include support elements at the other combatant commands, the intelligence community, as well as at the Information Warfare Type Command.



MSO community will participate in future semi-annual lateral transfer boards beginning in August 2022, as the community needs to grow and build officer inventory to meet today’s Fleet demand. The community is looking for officers with warfare qualifications and prior space-related experience who have demonstrated superior performance.



More information and space community contacts may be found at https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Community-Management/Officer/Active-OCM/Restricted-Line/Maritime-Space-Officer/.



NAVIFOR’s mission is to generate, directly and through our leadership of the IW Enterprise, agile and technically superior manned, trained, equipped, and certified combat-ready IW forces to ensure our Navy will decisively DETER, COMPETE, and WIN.



