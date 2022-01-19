Leaders Better Understand Afloat Intelligence Systems After C4ISR Course

By IWTC San Diego



SAN DIEGO – Leaders from various fleets and naval operational units completed the Command, Control, Communications, Computers (C4) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) course at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego on Jan. 14, 2022.



The mission of the C4ISR course is to provide enlisted personnel and officers a working understanding of afloat naval and joint intelligence systems, covering topics of communication paths and management concerns, while directly supporting the Chief of Naval Operations’ focus on warfighting.



The graduating servicemembers now have a foundational understanding of how to better manage C4ISR systems within their units.



Lt. j.g. Elise Meszaros, a C4ISR student who just completed the course, commented, “As a new intelligence officer, the C4ISR course provided a positive framework to begin my understanding of ship-based systems.”



“The C4ISR course is critical in providing information warfare professionals the direct mentorship and realistic training environment that helps ensure rapid growth in the strategic integrated deterrence battlespace,” said Lt. j.g. Miranda Rogers, the officer in charge of the C4ISR course.



Rogers continued, “Advanced C4ISR capabilities provide an advantage through situational awareness, knowledge of the adversary and environment, and shortening the time between sensing and response.”



“In preparing for strategic competition, the C4ISR course is critical to preparing Sailors for the complexities of digital warfighting and working with joint partners and allies,” said Cmdr. Rollie Wicks, another new graduate of the C4ISR course.



IWTC San Diego, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains more than 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.

