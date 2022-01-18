Desire for self-improvement, sense of responsibility yields feats in foreign military sales

Courtesy Photo | Megan Fosdyck is a logistics management specialist with U.S. Army Aviation and Missile...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Megan Fosdyck is a logistics management specialist with U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Security Assistance Management Directorate and is the team lead for the Taiwan Patriot Program. Her desire for self-improvement and sense of responsibility to her team and the mission have earned recognition. see less | View Image Page

Megan Fosdyck had her sights set on teaching international relations.



Where she landed is international-ish…



Life has a way of getting in the way of plans.



Fosdyck is a graduate of the University of Alabama in Huntsville and has been with the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command for more than a decade.



“I entered government service as a student trainee through the Student Career Experience Program while attending UAH, where I was studying for my master’s degree in political science,” Fosdyck said. “Upon completion of my degree, I was encouraged to join the Department of the Army Logistics Intern Program, which ultimately led me to making a career of government service.”



The Estill Springs, Tennessee, native is a logistics management specialist with AMCOM Security Assistance Management Directorate and is the team lead for the Taiwan Patriot Program.



“We develop, manage and execute foreign military sales cases through which our foreign partners procure defense articles and services. We work hand in hand with our foreign partners in order to understand their requirements and advance their defense capabilities, utilizing a ‘total package’ approach to ensure that all logistical elements of a weapon system’s life cycle are adequately supported – to include training, publications, spare parts, technical assistance, etc.,” Fosdyck said.



Though Fosdyck didn’t get to explore and teach others about relations between foreign nations in exactly the way she intended, it isn’t a complete departure from her ambitions.



“My current position instead gives me the opportunity to participate in [international studies] and facilitate foreign diplomacy firsthand,” she said. “As a team lead, I enjoy any opportunity I get to share knowledge with others, and I would love to someday teach at the college level or through the Defense Security Cooperation University.”



For now, she’s able to share her knowledge with those around her. Fosdyck said she’s inspired by the talented and dedicated people she works with across SAMD and the Patriot project offices, as well as defense contractors, foreign representatives and those from other governmental organizations.



Being guided by a desire for self-improvement and driven by a sense of responsibility to her team and the mission has worked for her – and for AMCOM.



William Lee, Fosdyck’s supervisor, said Fosdyck’s “mastery of security cooperation procedural and policy knowledge” and her “leadership, tenacity and commitment to excellence across multiple mission venues exemplifies AMCOM’s best of the best.”



When she was a student trainee, Fosdyck learned valuable lessons from her then-supervisor that have stayed with her.



“Years later, he agreed to be my mentor, but would always thank me for what he’d gained from our counseling sessions. Even as a director, a long-time Army civilian and an exemplary leader, he was still looking for ways to learn from others and better himself,” Fosdyck recounted. “I try to maintain a similar sense of humility, a willingness to challenge myself and an appreciation for those around me whom I can learn from.”



Fosdyck is well on her way – and has likely made her supervisor-turned-mentor very proud in the process.