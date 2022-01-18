Nine New York Army National Guard Members compete for the National Guard 2021 "All Guard Endurance Team"

Courtesy Photo | New York Army National Guard 1st. Lt Nick Trentanelli competes in the " All Guard...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | New York Army National Guard 1st. Lt Nick Trentanelli competes in the " All Guard Endurance" team for the National Guard Competitive events program on Saturday, January 15, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Six out of the nine service members from New York made the team including Trentanelli and Miller. ( Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Nine New York Army National Guard Service members competed in Austin, Texas, for the National Guard Competitive events program on Saturday, January 15, 2022.



The National Guard event totaled over one hundred and forty Army and Air National Guard members from over 35 states, and two territories competed for the top 42 male and 17 female slots.



"It was an incredible experience, and I am honored to be a part of the team. The combination of speed, strength, and endurance required to complete the DEKAFIT makes it the perfect test for the National Guard Endurance Team," Sgt. 1st Class Travis Muhlnickel explained, the full-time readiness noncommissioned officer for the 10th Infantry Division Main Command Post Operational Detachment (MCPOD).



"It was incredible competing with my other New York teammates, and I learned that I have a lot more training to do and what I need to work on more," he added.



The event was based on age group, gender, and time the service members completed ten zone events. Then each zone is preceded by a 500-meter run, which totals a 3.1-mile run.



All zones were designed to challenge competitors ranging from elite athletes to first-time participants. DEKA wanted to create an inclusive race that is empowering and allows for every person to "earn their mark" by completing the race. According to their website, https://deka.fit, the zones included the following series of events:



• ZONE 1 - RAM Alt Reverse Lunge

• ZONE 2 - 500M Row

• ZONE 3 - 24" Box Jump / Step Overs

• ZONE 4 - Med Ball Sit-Up

• ZONE 5 - 500M Ski Erg

• ZONE 6 - 100M Farmer's Carry

• ZONE 7 - 25 kcal Air Bike

• ZONE 8 - Dead/Slam Ball Shoulder Over

• ZONE 9 - 100M Tank Push/Pull

• ZONE 10 - RAM Burpees



The New York guardsmen represented the largest team bringing in nine service members. Six of those members made the All Guard Team, and 2 won awards in the age group competitive division.



•Maj. Nick Whaley, 42nd Infantry Division Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st place in the age group 40-44, All Guard Team

•Maj. Andrew Miller, 10th Infantry Division Main Command Post Operational Detachment (MCPOD), 3rd place in the age group 35-39, All Guard Team

•1st Lt. Nick Trentanelli, 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, All Guard Team

•Sgt. 1st Class Travis Muhlnickel, 10th Infantry Division Main Command Post Operational, All Guard Team

•Staff Sgt. Ian Turner, 2nd Civil Support Team, All Guard Team

•Sgt. Katie Roskoff, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, All Guard Team

• Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Blount, 427th Brigade Support Battalion

• Sgt. 1St Class Chad Gilmore, 204th Engineer Battalion

• Staff Sgt. Nicole Scibelli, 1-258th Field Artillery Battalion



While most competitors have been training for the new Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT), this competition also focused on running and obstacles.



"I appreciate the support of our chain of commands and the state for allowing us to compete this weekend. This allowed our team to be successful," said Maj. Nick Whaley, the 42nd Infantry Division Deputy Engineer.



The individuals named on the All Guard Team will have the opportunity to compete on behalf of the National Guard at various Spartan Races, DekaFit, and other obstacle course racing events over the next two years.



Typically the team will hold six events per year to spread the message of the National Guard and enhance recruiting efforts.



"This team is designed to encourage and enhance the National Guard retention program by instilling physical fitness and self-discipline amongst National Guard members, and we want more people to continue to try out for the team," Whaley added.